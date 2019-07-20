Featured
Fredericton police and fire department respond to structure fire
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, July 20, 2019 12:04PM ADT
Last Updated Saturday, July 20, 2019 12:10PM ADT
Members of the Fredericton Police and Fredericton Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 300 block of Regent Street Friday night.
Police report no one was inside the structure at the time and no injuries were reported.
Portions of the street were blocked off, but reopened shortly after midnight.
The fire remains under investigation.