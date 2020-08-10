HALIFAX -- Police in Fredericton are honouring the lives of two police officers who were shot and killed in the city two years ago.

Constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns died while responding to reports of shots fired at an apartment complex on the city’s north side the morning of Aug. 10, 2018.

They found two civilians -- Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright -- dead at the scene.

The two police officers were then shot by an armed man. He was arrested at the scene a short time later.

Monday, the Fredericton Police Force honoured the lives of Costello and Burns by dedicating its Honour Roll on the ground floor of its headquarters to the fallen officers.

“Two years ago, Fredericton went through a very dark day. We tragically lost two of our officers and two of our civilians that day, and we continue to mourn their loss,” said the police force in a statement.

“Today, we remember the sacrifice of Cst. Robb Costello and Cst. Sara Burns who lost their lives in the line of duty, rendering aid to two civilians.”

The memorial also honours the life of Const. Perley S. Calhoun, who was killed during a training exercise 39 years ago.

“This permanent memorial pays tribute to the ultimate sacrifice they paid during service with our department,” said Fredericton police.

Fredericton MP Jenica Atwin is also marking the tragedy, calling it a day the city will never forget.

“It has been two years but our city is still healing. May justice prevail,” tweeted Atwin Monday morning. “To all those affected, the families of victims, front line officers and first responders, we are still #FrederictonStrong.”

Meanwhile, jury selection for a mental fitness hearing for the man accused in the shootings is scheduled to begin on Aug. 17.

If Matthew Raymond is found mentally fit, a trial will begin on Sept. 28.