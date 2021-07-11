HALIFAX -- Fredericton police say an incident at a downtown business Sunday morning, has left three people with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Fredericton Police Force say around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning it attended a downtown business in relation to a weapons offenses call.

Three victims were treated on scene and transported to the Doctor Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Before the police arrived, the suspects allegedly fled the area in a vehicle but were later arrested in the Oromocto area by the CFB Gagetown Military Police, the RCMP, and the Fredericton Police Force.

The Fredericton Police Force continues to investigate this incident and there are no further details to be released at this time.