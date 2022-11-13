Fredericton police issue warrant for suspect allegedly involved in shooting

Fredericton police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect allegedly involved in a shooting that happened last week.

On Monday, police responded to Riverside Drive where they received a report of a woman who had been shot in the leg.

The victim was in stable condition and was transported to the hospital, according to police.

An arrest warrant had been issued Saturday for Jacob James Phillips who is facing charges of discharging a firearm with intent, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, aggravated assault, and breach of an undertaking.

Police say Phillips is described to be approximately five-foot-nine, 160 lbs, with short, dark hair, and has a dark goatee.

While the investigation continues, members of the Fredericton Police Force's Major Crime Unit ask anyone with information on the incident or Phillips whereabouts to contact Det. Jeff Cameron at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.