FREDERICTON -- Fredericton police are asking people to avoid a wooded area on the city’s northside, as police dogs and officers search for 23-year-old Monique Mary Paul.

The Indigenous woman was reported missing from St. Mary’s First Nation. She was last seen Wednesday afternoon on Bear Drive.

Community members are also helping with the search. Fredericton police say they have “followed up on several leads to try and locate her, but have so far been unsuccessful.”

Her step father Kirk Hannah says the family is in shock and is deeply concerned for her well-being.

“There’s a huge presence here at the St. Mary’s First Nation community centre, there’s tons of people helping look…they’re doing everything they can,” he said. “Look at her picture…If someone happens to see her, it could really help, please reach out.”

Police are looking in a wooded area north of Two Nations Crossing and west of the Walmart, and are asking the public to avoid those areas.

Monique was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie, camouflage pants and a yellow hat.

She’s described as:

Indigenous

Approx. 5’10”

130lbs

Long dark brown hair

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force, at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.