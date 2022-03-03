Fredericton police seek information after finding burned van involved in hit-and-run

After receiving a complaint from the public, members of the Oromocto RCMP found a burned van off a snowmobile trail near Route 3 in Smithfield, N.B., on Feb. 16. After receiving a complaint from the public, members of the Oromocto RCMP found a burned van off a snowmobile trail near Route 3 in Smithfield, N.B., on Feb. 16.

