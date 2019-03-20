

CTV Atlantic





Fredericton police have unveiled a new crime fighting tool -- a state-of-the-art drone.

It's been donated to the police force by Stephen Costello, an energy entrepreneur originally from Fredericton.

Six officers will be trained as UAV pilots, and required to complete testing in order to operate the machine.

The drone will assist in search and rescue operations and disaster management.

“All laws and the strict regulations of Transport Canada will be adhered to,” said Fredericton Police Chief Leanne Fitch.“Police services in various provinces are employing the UAV with great success.”

Fredericton police hope to start using the drone on June 1, the day new federal regulations for drone use take effect.

“I'm very confident that the Fredericton Police Force will find this to be a useful tool in the arsenal, in helping with officer safety and public safety,” Costello said.