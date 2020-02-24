FREDERICTON -- Fredericton police are warning drivers not to leave their keys in their car.

It comes after a rash of vehicle thefts in which the culprits didn't have to try very hard to steal the cars.

Since Dec. 1 in Fredericton there have been 26 stolen cars and trucks. In 67 per cent -- or 16 of the cases -- the keys were left in the vehicle, with the doors unlocked.

"That's disturbing, because it's a crime that's preventable," said Fredericton Deputy Police Chief Martin Gaudet. "It creates a lot of work and a lot of issues for many individuals."

In some cases, people left the vehicle idling either to warm it up or to run a quick errand.

Fredericton police say they have recovered vehicles, but some are no longer drivable.

"Lots can happen from point A to point B," Gaudet said. "Some people don't have a licence and they still think they can drive. The other point, some of the criminal element, use stolen vehicles to commit other crimes and that makes our job even more difficult."

It could be the charm of the Maritimes to trust it won't happen to you, but those we spoke to say, they do think twice:

"I can understand how that could happen because it does feel sort of safer in that way, but I don't know that I would do it. I think I'd probably not do it," said one Fredericton resident.

The bottom line, says Gaudet: "Do not leave your keys in your vehicle, in your ignition, under the mat, over the sun visor, or worse, in a parking lot, running, while you run inside to grab a quart of milk."

Because sometimes, that milk isn't worth it.

In most cases, if you're covered by comprehensive, specified perils, or all perils a stolen vehicle would be covered, even if the keys were left inside.

That's according to the Insurance Bureau of Canada.

But everyone agrees, people should be trying to avoid the theft in the first place.

And so, it's best to remove your keys and take them inside with you.