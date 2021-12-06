Fredericton real estate agent collects pajamas for children in need

FREDERICTON, N.B. -

A Fredericton real estate agent is working to help keep children in her area cozy this winter with the Pajama Project.

"It's a luxury item that not everyone can afford to go out and purchase,” said Samantha Wood, project coordinator.

There was a defining moment that led Wood to collect pajamas for children in need.

“It's not what they sleep in, a child can sleep in anything, it's those social moments like pajama days at school or sleepovers that really create this social divide,” she said.

Wood is working with local schools to get a sense of the need and to help with distribution.

"Of course there's bigger needs, there's food, and shelter and things like that, but this is just sort of a small piece to make a child feel special. So I think everyone feels that when we talk about a pair of pajamas, because it's comfortable, it's safe,” said Wood.

For every property she has sold since the summer, Wood has bought 10 pairs of pajamas.

"We have collected over 300 pairs of pajamas at the moment and donations are still coming in, so we're hoping that we're going to be able to fulfill the need that's out there.”

The project has become an office-wide effort, as Wood’s co-workers pack up PJs like Santa’s elves.

"Sam and I are both moms, and I was formerly a teacher, so I've seen first hand the need out there,” said Katie Akin, Wood’s co-worker.

“It's just so warming to be able to give that to a child.”

In addition to the pajamas, Wood has added one more item to each package to make them complete.

"I just really wanted to have a book included with the pajamas and we had to figure out a way to do it,” said Wood.

“Obviously, retail books aren't inexpensive and so we had to find a way. We were actually able to work out a deal with Scholastic books and Robert Munsch and so we'll be delivering a ‘Pyjama Day’ book by Robert Munsch.”

Wood hopes to deliver the pajama packages to schools in the capital the last week before Christmas break. They will take donations up until that time.