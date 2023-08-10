Fredericton remembers tragic shooting 5 years later

Martin Gaudet, chief of Fredericton Police Force opened today’s council meeting with a moment of reflection.

"I please ask that we pause for 30 seconds to think back on that day and reflect on the impact it had on ourselves as individuals and as a community.”

Five years later, Fredericton is remembering the day many say changed the city forever.

Four victims gunned down on the city's north side, Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright, Fredericton Const. Sara Burns and Const. Robb Costello.

For loved ones, the tragedy is more than a memory.

"The pain of losing him is still very fresh and very raw,” said Jackie McLean, widow of Const. Rob Costello.

“And I keep thinking one of these mornings I'm going to wake up and the last five years will have just been a bad dream,” McLean said.

Fredericton Police Force started the morning with a moment of silence remembering the fallen officers and civilians.

"It's a tough day,” Gaudet said.

“It's difficult, we're all hurting in one way, shape or another to a greater or lesser degree,” the police chief said.

“Our thoughts are certainly with the family and then we have our individual thoughts of what we went through that day, we all had a different role to play," he said.

T shooter, Matthew Raymond, was found not criminally responsible in 2020.

Fredericton's Mayor, Kate Rogers, says this day, five years ago, is when Fredericton lost its innocence.

"I think back to that day and how things felt forever changed,” Rogers said.

“After that day I feel that Fredericton had always just seemed like a small city that didn't encounter these types of issues and after that we've realized that every city, every place is vulnerable,” she said.

For Ward 3 Councillor Bruce Grandy, he hopes people remember the effect it had on their community.

“Not to forget that this happened,” Grandy said.

“I am concerned that we see other events happening in the world and around us people become desensitized and my concern is that we should never forget,” he said.

“I would really hope that people would live in the memory of the victims,” McLean said.

“Not just Rob and Sara, but from what I understand about Donnie and Bobbie they were really spectacular people,” she said.

“I would hope that people would conduct themselves in a way that respects them.”

Mayor Kate Rogers says, while it is in a conceptual stage, a permanent memorial is in the works to honour the victims.

