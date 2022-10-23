Fredericton's non-profit seniors' home, Farraline Place, celebrates 100 years of operation
A non-profit seniors' home in Fredericton is celebrating 100-years of operation.
Farraline Place isn't just a home for seniors, but also a little piece of history.
"The home itself was owned by our lieutenant governor and the premier of the province, J.J. Fraser,” said Judy O'Donnell, the administrator of Farraline Place.
“It had much history before that, but when he took it over, he passed away and his wife Pauletta willed the home to the King's daughters to be used as a home for unwed mothers and widows."
The structure itself is more than 250 years old dating back to a fur trader who built it in the late 1700s.
"Up to when the Anglican Church women... became the owners of the home in 1988,” said Darline Cogswell, Farraline Place board chair.
“So, it’s run by a not-for-profit and the board of directors oversees the home, but really the administrator looks after the home."
Today, Farraline Place has 20 rooms for seniors over the age of 55.
"Well, it's fascinating. It seems to go with the area that we live in. I enjoy living here, especially right next to the River John," said Michael Millar, a Farraline Place resident who recently turned 90.
"I appreciate the history, I appreciate the years of hard work that have gone into this place,” said Joan Gorham, who also lives at Farraline Place.
For staff, it's important that Farraline Place makes its residents feel at home.
"Whatever they want, they get it,” O’Donnell said. “As long as it doesn't hurt them or someone else then the answer is 'Yes.' If they get up in the middle of the night and they want a bowl of ice cream, they have it because if they were home and the got up in the middle of the night and wanted a bowl of ice cream, they'd have it."
Keeping the Fraser family's wishes and legacy alive.
"I love the home. I think the residents who live here love it as well, it has great character,” O’Donnell said.
Farraline Place relies largely on donations to stay operational, keeping the costs low for seniors living there.
"I'm kind of proud that the home is continuing on, that we have residents who love it and staff who love providing service for our residents,” Cogswell said.
Those working at Farraline Place are hoping to keep its history alive for another 100 years to serve the community.
