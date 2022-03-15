Fredericton's Ukrainian community sends off supplies headed home

Fredericton's Ukrainian Community stood to watch a transport truck filled with supplies begin its first leg of its journey to Ukraine Tuesday.

In the truck were nine pallets filled with supplies, all collected at Journey Church in Fredericton.

"I am so excited, it's incredible, there was so much work that was put into it so many people involved and it wouldn't be possible without the help of all the Frederictonians," said Oksana Tesla, who is Ukrainian.

"The support that we've received from the community and our local church paired with the effort that the Ukrainian community of Fredericton is doing it's so amazing," said Matt Maxwell, Lead Pastor at Journey Church.

Today was just the first shipment, Journey Church says they will continue as a collection hub for Ukraine as long as the war continues.

"It's here it's real it's happening yeah so watching the truck leave, having the pallets on there, that's exciting for us," Maxwell said.

Some say one of the biggest challenges of collecting supplies was shipping them.

"Air cost of the shipping, for now, there used to be some companies who shipped for free but everyone understands that it's not feasible,” Tesla said.

Scott Wood, an outreach and missions pastor at Journey Church, has experience in humanitarian work.

He says the price is fair.

"There's a cost that's involved to get it from Toronto into Poland but there's such a demand for multiple organizations that the reality is that's just a price you have to pay," said Wood.

They're expecting the shipping cost to be between 5,800 and 6,500 dollars.

"We hear a lot that people prefer sending money but we hear from people on the ground that there is a scarcity of medical supplies," said Sergiy Polyachenko, who is Ukrainian.

"Basically people have money but they have no place to purchase it like a friend of mine in Poland told me at a pharmacy it's nearly impossible to buy bandages," Polyachenko said.

Fredericton's Ukrainian community has already begun collecting items at Journey Church for the next shipment of medical and hygiene supplies to Ukraine.

"I want people who come to bring a smile to bring that energy that it's going to be better it's going to get better for sure," said Arina Fedosieieva, who is Ukrainian.

"We have to stay on the positive side because people like us, volunteers who are Ukrainian can get stuck in the hole of bad news," Fedosieieva said.