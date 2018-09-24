

By Kevin Bissett, THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- A Fredericton man accused of killing four people, including two city police officers, is due back in court next month after his case was adjourned Monday.

Matthew Raymond, 48, faces four counts of murder in the Aug. 10 deaths of Const. Sara Burns, Const. Robb Costello, Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.

The slim, balding Raymond sat quietly in the courtroom during his brief appearance.

Defence lawyer Nathan Gorham told the court he had just received a large volume of material and needed time to review it.

"We received some information from the prosecution. We are in the process of investigating the case further, reviewing the disclosure, and then making some meaningful decisions on how the case will proceed," Gorham said outside the court.

"I still expect there will be a not guilty plea at some point in the future."

Judge Julian Dixon set the matter to return to court on Oct. 22.

The opportunity to enter pleas will come once the matter is sent to the Court of Queen's Bench.

Members of the victims' families were among the people who filled the courtroom Monday. They left without speaking to reporters.

The police officers and civilians were gunned down outside an apartment complex in the New Brunswick capital.

Court documents say the incident ended after police shot the alleged gunman in the abdomen.

Costello, 45, was a 20-year police veteran with four children, while Burns, 43, had been an officer for two years and was married with three children.

Robichaud, 42, had three children and had recently entered into a relationship with 32-year-old Wright when they were killed.