Fredericton sisters take their talent to Miami runway

Two New Brunswick sisters are headed to Miami runway to show off their swimwear designs.

Sisters Olivia and Isabelle Legere started a pandemic passion project in 2020.

Sisterly Swimwear started out in New Brunswick but now living in different continents the two sisters divide and conquer.

"I handle more the manufacturing and the design,” said Olivia Legere speaking to CTV from Split, Croatia.

“Izzy is on ground managing our seamstresses in town and customer service as well as shipping,” she said.

With backgrounds in business and environmentalism the sisters are fighting 'fast fashion' with sustainability and inclusivity.

"We found a company in Italy that makes recycled nylon out of fishnets and carpet fluff at the end of their useable life,” Isabelle said.

“They're derived from the landfills and the facility uses wind power so that was awesome,” she added.

The sisters say while many businesses are either sustainable or inclusive, they cornered the market on both.

"I found it really hard to find swimwear that fit my body well and to be honest a lot of it just wasn't good quality,” said Olivia.

“It wasn't made sustainably and it wasn't made to be size inclusive and following that, it was so expensive,” she said.

They've even hired a seamstress to keep up with demand.

Entering their 2023 line to be considered for show at the Miami Swim Week they are excited to see their line on the runway

“It's all about this really cool 90s print that was hand water coloured by an artist in Barcelona,” Isabelle said.

“So we just launched that and that's the collection that's going to be at Miami Swim Week,” she said.

Sisterly Swimwear is hitting the runway in July marketing their maritime product worldwide in Miami.

“We made it, I still can't believe that we got in," Isabelle said.

The sisters hope to expand on their active wear line.