

CTV Atlantic





The Fredericton SPCA is asking people not to drop off animals at its doors in the middle of the night.

The organization says it has seen a significant increase in what it calls “dump and drives” over the past year.

The SPCA says animals are being left outside in carriers, boxes and Tupperware containers, while others are being left in the kennel outside the building overnight.

Annette James, the director of the Fredericton SPCA, says people who drop off abandoned animals and unwanted pets without going through the proper channels put an extra burden on the already-overcrowded shelter.

“It’s not just about dropping them off and, oh, here you go. There’s a whole intake process that has to happen, which is very important to the animals that are currently in our care already,” says James.

She says it’s especially concerning that animals are still being dropped off overnight, now that temperatures are dropping.