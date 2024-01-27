Fredericton synagogue vandalized on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Shock and sadness in Fredericton today after a local synagogue was vandalized.

In photos widely shared on social media, broken windows could be seen at the Sgoolai Israel Synagogue on Westermorland Street.

Published reports say the community “is in shock” after people arrived to attend Saturday morning service.

Today is International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

New Brunswick Green MLA David Coon called the vandalism "an act of hate" in a post on X.

More to come...

Windows in the door of a Fredericton synagogue are pictured broken in this photo from Jan. 27, 2024. (Courtesy: Ayten Kranat)

The Fredericton Synagogue was vandalized on International Holocaust Remembrance Day in what can only be described as an act of hate. La synagogue de Fredericton a été vandaliser dans un acte de haine. C’est arrivé la Journée internationale de commemoration de l’Holocauste. pic.twitter.com/ulSrRYSR97 — David Coon (@DavidCCoon) January 27, 2024

