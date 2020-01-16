FREDERICTON -- A teenage pedestrian struck by a motorist during last week's snowstorm has a long road to recovery ahead.

The 18-year-old had gone for a walk in Fredericton and then tragedy struck.

"I heard sirens, and I got up and looked out my window, and I saw them, I saw, it was only a hundred metres from my house," said the teen's mother Terri Taylor."I saw all the first responders, and never in a million years did I imagine it was my son."

Eighteen-year-old Alex Nelson -- described as a kind, humble and gentle person -- was struck while walking near an intersection and suffered a traumatic brain injury.

He was rushed to hospital in Saint John for surgery – where his family says he'll likely stay for months before being transferred to the Stan Cassidy Centre for Rehabilitation in Fredericton.

"He can open one eye now, he can respond to a couple commands," Taylor said. "There's up and downs. There's some days that he's better than others, but he's alive, and he's off life support."

The 16-year-old driver of the car has been cleared of any wrongdoing and the families have all been in touch.

"Their grandmother lights a candle every evening and they pray over Alex, and they've been in touch," Taylor said. "They check in every day. They're yet another blessing."

The costs of care have added up quickly and an online fundraiser has been started to help the family.

"Having three parents off of work right now, and being there to support Alex, there's another three kids at home that need to be supported along with both households and our Saint John home and all the expenses that way," said Alex's stepmom Tiffany Nelson.

Fortunately, families and the community are coming together to help on the long road to recovery.