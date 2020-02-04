Fredericton to draft bylaw to bring Uber to the N.B. capital
FREDERICTON -- Fredericton city council has ordered staff to draft a bylaw looking into ride-sharing services in the city.
The chair of the city's transportation committee says he's heard from residents that they are interested in the city exploring the potential for ride-sharing
A taxi service survey done by the city last year indicated an overwhelming majority of people said they would use an app to book a taxi, to know who is driving the car, where the car is located and how long until it arrives.
The survey also indicated that two-thirds of the public have used a ride-sharing service in another city.
The draft bylaw is expected to be brought forward to city council next month.