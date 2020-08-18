HALIFAX -- A 28-year-old Fredericton woman died in an ATV crash on the weekend.

The Keswick detachment of the RCMP was called to the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Crow Hill Road in Birdton at approximately 9:20 a.m. on Saturday.

"It appears that sometime during the night the driver lost control of the all-terrain vehicle they were driving," the RCMP said in a news release. "The ATV left the gravel road, went into the ditch and hit a tree stump. The driver died at the scene as the result of her injuries."

Mounties say they are investigating the crash.