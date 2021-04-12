FREDERICTON, N.B. -- Disposable face masks have become a part of every day life during the pandemic and, just like coffee cups or plastic bags, they’ve become a part of our every day litter.

While on a two-hour walk, Fredericton resident Sue Fisher collected 82 masks, which motivated her to take the new litter problem a little more seriously.

“So I posted that to Facebook, just for my friends the first time around, to give an indication of the degree of the problem,” says Fisher. “(I) said I'd probably report back, expecting to find about as many masks again and a week later I had found 510.”

Today Fisher has collected approximately 835 masks. She says she's just doing her part to keep the community clean.

“I'm not here to judge people, I'm here to say this is going to be a massive problem for the environment and for wildlife, so if we can, if any of us can pick them up, then we should," she says.

When it comes to disposable versus reusable, Fisher says it’s an 85/15 split.

“Now that I know the extent of the problem with the masks… now that I've identified that, I'll probably start picking up all the other trash as well,” says Fisher.

Fisher says she'll never stop picking the masks up, but she'll stop counting after 1,000.