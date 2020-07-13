SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- A seagull in Saint John has a pair of Good Samaritans to thank for its freedom.

Carrie Surette was shopping with her fiancé when she saw a seagull laying in a parking lot.

When the bird stood up Surette noticed wire wrapped around both of its legs.

“He looked like he was in some type of distress. He was completely soaked and I knew it had rained the night before, so I decided to take a drive over,” says Surette.

She made phone calls to several rescue organizations, but says when those went unanswered she decided to take matters into her own hands.

Surette called her son’s father, Allen Jefferson, for help. After a couple of tries, he was able to safely capture the animal.

“The seagull was scared at first, but once I covered the seagull's eyes and we started to cut the wires around the legs, it was almost like he knew we were trying to help him,” says Jefferson.

It took about ten minutes to remove the wire and, once freed, the seagull flew away.

Not long after, Surette and Jefferson discovered the bird was back in the same location after seeing a post on social media. So the pair headed back later that night for part two of operation seagull rescue and safely released the bird in another location.