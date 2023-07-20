Free period products available in N.B. libraries: province
Libraries across New Brunswick will provide free period products to patrons, the government announced Wednesday.
Arlene Dunn, minister of post-secondary education, training and labour, said the province’s 63 public libraries are ideal locations to make free period necessities available.
“Our public libraries are well positioned to offer these items as they serve a diverse population in both rural and urban locations, including individuals facing financial challenges,” Dunn said in a statement.
Recent data shows that many in New Brunswick are forced to choose between paying for period products, food and rent, the province’s minister responsible for women’s equality said.
“Barriers to accessing these products can interfere with many aspects of life, so we are incredibly proud of this initiative,” Sherry Wilson said in a statement.
Kate Palmer, the co-founder of the University of New Brunswick’s Menstrual Health Society, said Wednesday that the organization is pleased with this “step in the right direction.”
“We hope it inspires further advances in menstrual product accessibility in New Brunswick,” Palmer said.
