Freedom group disputes RCMP narrative of officers paying entry free, posing for photo with attendees
The Nova Scotia RCMP is defending the actions of two of its officers who posed for a photo with members at a freedom advocacy gathering in the Annapolis Valley on the weekend. But a representative from the "Freedom Fighters" organization is disputing the police’s statement on the incident.
The RCMP says the two members were investigating a noise complaint at a private property in Nictaux, N.S., on Saturday evening and they were simply trying to maintain calm among the group.
A press release from the Freedom Fighters group claims that event attendees quickly turned down the music that prompted the call to police and added that participants posed no threat to officers.
“At no time during the interaction between Annapolis District RCMP officers, Freedom Fighters Veterans & Guardians members, or any attendees, was there dispute, risk of violence, heated, or escalated conversation,” reads the news release, which characterized the officers as “amicable, polite, and jovial at times.”
A picture of the officers at the event has been circulating on social media. One officer was wearing a thin blue line patch on his uniform, which is against regulations. The RCMP says it has since been removed from the officer’s uniform.
The RCMP says the officers agreed to take the photo in an effort to “de-escalate the situation,” and only paid an alleged $5 entry fee after being questioned and surrounded by attendees.
“When the RCMP officers went to leave, one man stated that police didn’t pay the $5 entry fee, which was quickly seconded by another and followed by individuals who were surrounding the officers,” reads the RCMP’s Monday press release. “To keep the situation diffused and avoid the potential for violence, the entry fee was paid with the RCMP officer’s personal funds.”
But the "Freedom Fighters" tell a different story.
“Jokingly, a Freedom Fighters Veteran & Guardian member made a reference to the event being by donation and suggested the officers contribute to the fundraiser,” the release continues. “Without hesitation, one of the officers withdrew a ten-dollar bill and provided it to the member for donation, at which time the member asked if he could take a picture with the officers.”
It's unclear whether officers violated RCMP policies by donating personal funds to an organization that was the subject of a noise complaint. The RCMP’s website notes that “offering, accepting or requesting a gift or valuable as consideration, assistance, or an exercise of influence in an RCMP employee’s official duties may be a violation of section 120 or 121 of the Criminal Code.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Two police officers dead after shooting in Innisfil, Ont.
Two South Simcoe police officers are dead after a shooting at an Innisfil, Ont., residence.
Let's get serious about a Putin-era strategy for energy, economy, climate: Freeland
Canada's deputy prime minister urged the world's democracies Tuesday to confront the hard economic truths of a perilous new world order and seek common cause in the shared values of prosperity, energy security, protecting the planet and free and fair trade.
Russian authorities arrest eight people following Crimea bridge blast
Eight people have been detained over Saturday's blast that damaged the only bridge connecting annexed Crimea with the Russian mainland, marking a critical juncture in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and entire board of directors step down
After months embroiled in controversy and facing calls for major leadership change, Hockey Canada announced that CEO Scott Smith is out, 'effective immediately.' The entire Hockey Canada board of directors has agreed to step down as well.
Parents-to-be left stunned, out $4,000 by sudden closure of Ontario baby store
An Ontario couple who spent $4,000 on baby furniture were shocked to discover the store they bought from is now closed.
Ex-Texas cop charged over shooting teen eating hamburger
A now-former San Antonio police officer was charged Tuesday with two counts of aggravated assault by a peace officer in last week's shooting of a teen who was eating a hamburger in his car in a McDonald's parking lot.
Elon Musk denies claim he spoke to Vladimir Putin about the war in Ukraine
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has denied a claim that he spoke directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent weeks about the war in Ukraine and a proposed "peace plan" to end the conflict.
Comedian chugs beer after man hurls can at stage following politically charged heckling
After a can of beer was hurled at comedian Ariel Elias, she got the last laugh by picking it up and chugging it during a tense, politically-charged moment at a club in New Jersey.
Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge
A spacecraft that plowed into a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away succeeded in shifting its orbit, NASA said Tuesday in announcing the results of its save-the-world test.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two police officers dead after shooting in Innisfil, Ont.
Two South Simcoe police officers are dead after a shooting at an Innisfil, Ont., residence.
-
400,000 fewer mammograms performed during pandemic: Ontario Medical Association
The Ontario Medical Association says about 400,000 fewer mammograms to screen for breast cancer were performed in the province during the pandemic than forecasted.
-
Man seriously injured in Brampton shooting
A man has serious injuries following a shooting in Brampton Tuesday evening.
Calgary
-
Unvaccinated are 'the most discriminated group,' Alberta premier says
Alberta's premier, during her first media conference on the job, said the way that unvaccinated residents have been treated is 'unacceptable' and she is looking to defend their rights while she is in office.
-
No criminal charges in fatal dog attack in Calgary
Calgary police say the owner of three dogs that mauled a senior to death earlier this year will not be criminally charged.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two police officers dead after shooting in Innisfil, Ont.
Two South Simcoe police officers are dead after a shooting at an Innisfil, Ont., residence.
Montreal
-
'Almost killed the Liberal party:' former MNAs, candidates say Anglade must go
To the Quebec Liberals still reeling from the party's historic defeat on Oct. 3, Dominique Anglade's political future seems more uncertain than ever. If the Liberals stand united behind their leader in public, it's a different story behind the cameras.
-
Laval man arrested in connection with attempted kidnapping of 21-year-old woman
A 54-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an attempted kidnapping that occurred earlier this month in Laval, according to local police (SPL).
-
Edmonton
-
As Alberta campaigns to attract workers, economists say the competition is healthy
When Zeel Shah’s partner left Toronto for a job in Edmonton in 2018, the young couple had to decide which city offered the future they wanted for themselves.
-
Premier Smith to replace Dr. Hinshaw with 'team of public health advisors'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she will replace Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw. In her first press conference as premier, Smith told reporters she would seek 'new advice on public health.'
-
Sohi wants changes to Edmonton Police Commission: 'I think it's outdated'
Edmonton's mayor believes the city's police governance system "is not responding to the expectations of Edmontonians" and he's contemplating supporting a major shakeup.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two police officers dead after shooting in Innisfil, Ont.
Two South Simcoe police officers are dead after a shooting at an Innisfil, Ont., residence.
-
Halifax woman’s mission to track alleged romance fraudster leads to arrest
It took Andréa Speranza some time to be able to return to Shubie Park. The place brings back memories of a man she dated for four months in 2018, who she says would later bilk her of $5,000, before he ghosted her.
-
Parents-to-be left stunned, out $4,000 by sudden closure of Ontario baby store
An Ontario couple who spent $4,000 on baby furniture were shocked to discover the store they bought from is now closed.
London
-
School bus involved in crash with pick-up truck
A crash involving a school bus loaded with students and a pick-up truck sent one person to hospital Monday morning. The bus was carrying students from two Strathroy high schools, Holy Cross Catholic School and Strathroy District Collegiate Institute.
-
4 people sent to hospital in London crash
The southbound merge lane from Highbury Avenue onto Hamilton Road remains closed after a crash early Wednesday morning. London police issued a release saying around 12:20 a.m. emergency crews responded to the area for a multi-vehicle crash.
-
400,000 fewer mammograms performed during pandemic: Ontario Medical Association
The Ontario Medical Association says about 400,000 fewer mammograms to screen for breast cancer were performed in the province during the pandemic than forecasted.
Winnipeg
-
City of Winnipeg says tentative deal reached with employees, avoiding labour disruption
It appears a potential strike of city employees has been avoided according to the City of Winnipeg.
-
Snow squalls could bring zero visibility to parts of Manitoba: Environment Canada
Environment Canada has issued a warning that parts of Manitoba could experience snow squalls with near zero visibility on Wednesday night and Thursday.
-
Winnipeg wants to host Grey Cup championship, Manitoba offers $5.5M to help bid
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are bidding to host the Canadian Football League Grey Cup championship in either 2024 or 2025, and the Manitoba government is offering up to $5.5 million to help the bid.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's what Ottawa voters say the next mayor should focus on, regardless of who wins
In less than two weeks, Ottawans will elect a new mayor, and a new poll suggests many voters are of the same mind on what that new mayor’s priorities should be.
-
Residents continue to get the Moderna bivalent shot, but some waiting for Pfizer
The Moderna bivalent booster has been available to adults since Sept. 26, but it seems like the rush to get vaccinated might be over. Some might just be waiting for Pfizer’s new shot.
-
80 per cent of Canadians would seek new job if forced back to office, survey finds
Canadian remote workers are ready to quit if forced back to work full time.
Saskatoon
-
In new plan, Sask. government says it will fight 'federal intrusions'
The Saskatchewan Party released a policy paper today outlining its new priorities -- fighting the federal government over what it sees as its provincial right to unfettered development of non-renewable resources.
-
Battleford RCMP release robbery surveillance footage
Battleford RCMP have released surveillance footage of an armed robbery that happened around 8 p.m. Friday in the town of Battleford.
-
Sask. Pharmacists permitted to prescribe children’s Tylenol
The three licensing bodies for Saskatchewan pharmacists, physicians and nurses have struck an agreement to allow pharmacists to prescribe compounded versions of children’s Tylenol.
Vancouver
-
Complex answers in a soundbite era: Kennedy Stewart’s bid to convince Vancouver voters for a second term
Kennedy Stewart says he believes Vancouver voters will endorse his long-term approach to solving the city’s problems and re-elect him for a second term as mayor.
-
Accused admit to using racial slurs after guilty plea in Richmond café case
A Richmond, B.C., couple facing mischief charges in relation to an incident at a coffee shop that was condemned as an act of anti-Asian hate entered a surprise guilty plea Tuesday.
-
The story behind the monstrous eyeball staring at passersby in East Vancouver
A monstrous eyeball has been drawing stares from passersby in an East Vancouver neighbourhood – and it’s just one part of a spooky interactive experience opening soon.
Regina
-
Tuition up 3.5 per cent at U of R
Students at the University of Regina (U of R) are paying 3.5 per cent more for tuition this fall semester.
-
In new plan, Sask. government says it will fight 'federal intrusions'
The Saskatchewan Party released a policy paper today outlining its new priorities -- fighting the federal government over what it sees as its provincial right to unfettered development of non-renewable resources.
-
'We need action now': Pressure grows for province to implement training initiative to retain healthcare workers
The Saskatchewan NDP, along with the Saskatchewan Association of Nurse Practitioners (SANP), are calling on the province to overhaul its current healthcare plan and implement a “Grow Your Own” training initiative to help keep nurses and doctors in Saskatchewan.
Vancouver Island
-
Missing snake: Police search for missing ball python in Oak Bay
Oak Bay police are on the lookout for a metre-long python that went missing in the community earlier this week. The pet ball python was last seen on Oct. 7, and its owner told police that it somehow went missing from its glass enclosure in the 2000-block of Oak Bay Avenue.
-
'No magic fix': Vancouver Island food banks seek volunteers, donations as demand grows
Food banks on Vancouver Island have seen an increase in families looking for help to keep food on the table over the past year. According to one food bank, working families are struggling to make ends meet due to record-high inflation and gas prices.
-
Missing Victoria father found dead in Spain
A Victoria man who was reported missing while on a trip to Spain over the summer has been found dead, police said Tuesday. Scott Graham, 67, was the subject of a high-risk missing person alert after he was last seen in the Spanish capital of Madrid on July 15.