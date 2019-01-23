

CTV Atlantic





The extreme temperature swings we've been experiencing across the Maritimes are having an impact on infrastructure in the region's largest city.

The freeze-thaw cycle is playing havoc with everything from roads to water mains.

Halifax water crews were hard at work Wednesday repairing three different water main breaks across the municipality.

“Crews jump on them as quickly as they possibly can but you know its cold, hard work for them,” said James Campbell of Halifax Water.

Three water main breaks at once is unusual and all can be blamed on the weather.

“Winter is the water main break season and with the extreme cold, this is sometimes what we have,” Campbell said. “If you have a heavy rain like we had, then some of that water percolates down into the ground it can move the infrastructure around when it freezes you can get a crack in the pipe.”

Despite the need to repair infrastructure, the utility says it won't end up costing consumers.

“They’re certainly a nuisance for customers, but when we have water main breaks, they're all budgeted in our annual business planning,” said Campbell.

The water mains aren’t the only thing being impacted by the conditions; so are pot holes.

“The weather can certainly have an impact on pot holes and road infrastructure as a whole,” said Halifax Regional Municipality spokeswoman Erin DiCarlo. “Certainly when we're seeing those freeze-thaw temperatures, heavy rain followed by a drop in temperatures, that can certainly worsen some of the issues that are already on the roads.”

The city says they have crews out around the municipality addressing pot holes as they see them.

“So far this year, we've repaired just over 1200 pot holes and we keep an ongoing list, so on that list, we have 250 additional pot holes that will be addressed based on priority.”

Motorists who do spot pot holes are asked to report them by calling 311.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Natasha Pace.