Freezing rain warning in place for Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and southern New Brunswick

Freezing rain

Romanian officials seize Andrew Tate's assets worth US$3.9M

Romanian authorities descended on a compound near Bucharest on Saturday to tow away a fleet of luxury cars and other assets worth an estimated US$3.9 million in the case investigating Andrew Tate, the divisive social media personality who is detained in the country on charges of human trafficking.

