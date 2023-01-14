Freezing rain warning in place for Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and southern New Brunswick
Moncton woke up to slush, ice and even more snow following Friday’s first real taste of winter.
“I think it’s pretty crazy,” said Jack Kenan, who was watching his sister play hockey Saturday morning. “It’s wet and gross outside. Not really safe for driving.”
New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island are all being hit with some type of weather system, however, the conditions differ between provinces.
"We're still seeing rain in many areas of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, that's added up to some higher totals especially in the winter season when the ground is frozen,” said CTV Meteorologist Kalin Mitchell. “It gives us that risk of seeing things like hydroplaning conditions on the road and localized flooding."
Meantime, New Brunswick saw more of a snowy mixture Saturday.
"Most of the storm has passed at this point so the real danger right now is what's been left behind,” explained Geoffrey Downey, the Emergency Measures Organization Spokesperson. “If the plow operators haven't had a chance to get to some roads, they're going to be pretty slushy and with the temperatures dropping, they're also going to become very icy."
As conditions continued Saturday, widespread closures and cancellations were seen. Moncton’s Public Library decided not to open, and a junior hockey game was postponed in Truro and in Summerside, a COVID-19 testing site closed at 10:30 this morning.
"Now the next thing that Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia will have to look out for is as we move through Saturday evening and Saturday night, temperatures are going to continue to fall,” said Mitchell. “They're going to be coming back towards the freezing mark and the rain is actually expected to turn to some freezing rain.”
Nova Scotia and P.E.I. have been in a freezing rain warning for all of Saturday. While there was no weather alert for New Brunswick on Saturday, D&S Snow Removal Services Inc. in Moncton say this latest storm hasn’t come without its own challenges.
"We salted earlier, in hopes that would be enough and that it might not snow,” said operations manager, Lisa Brush. “So you're doing both so it's a double whammy and this type of snow, though it might seem like not much for a business, it's very costly for a business so we might as well be doing two 20cm storms."
On Friday, D&S Snow Removal Services Inc. had full crews on the road, but with it now being the weekend, they were down to a skeletal crew for Saturday’s clean-up.
“We take care of 16 to 1,700 driveways and about 40 commercial properties in the Moncton North area,” she said.
The locally owned business has been around for almost 25 years and even though this winter has been fairly timid so far, Brush says there are concerns as the season pushes forward.
“For snow removal companies, this isn’t an easy winter at all because when we did go out, this will be our fifth day out, it’s not easy because it’s very costly, fuel has tripled, diesel, and the repairs…this is harder on our equipment when we have storms like these.”
Adding, “we can’t find the workers, we can’t find drivers. It’s rough because the guys that we need, and gals, they’re working on heavy equipment in the summertime, they’re laid off in the wintertime, so we want them, but they’re not making much money coming to work for us.”
She says it’s not an easy job for drivers and a lot of companies are facing the same issues.
“There are two companies in Moncton that did have to close their doors, so there are a couple of thousand people without snow removal right now, but we’re full,” she said.
As for the current system, it’s expected to stick around for a few more days.
“The freezing rain on the forecast for Sunday is expected to be most widespread for areas of Nova Scotia,” said Mitchell. “There is a risk that some light freezing rain could reach Prince Edward Island and southern areas of New Brunswick.”
“As we move into Monday, temperatures warm back up for both Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island, both those provinces expected to switch back over to rain, where in New Brunswick it’s going to be a bit of an icy mix.”
