

CTV Atlantic





With much of the Maritimes in a deep-freeze this weekend, concerns are growing about the hazards this kind of extreme cold can pose, particularly for people who have nowhere warm to go.

While it is bitterly cold everywhere, some homeless people in Sydney, along with advocates, are calling for more to be done to bring people inside.

"We've got no place to go and hang out, everywhere we go, they kick us out for loitering says," said Burton Gould while taking refuge at 'Loaves & Fishes', a Sydney soup kitchen.

While 'Loaves & Fishes' is a place anyone can visit to grab a hot meal and warm up for a while, it is run by volunteers and it's hours are limited.

"I know many other cities are opening up emergency shelters in the daytime for some people and night time as well, and maybe Sydney should be giving some thought to what they can do to help them most needy and vulnerable in our community, during these terrible cold weather times," says John Bond, chair of Loaves & Fishes.

Overnight, many of Sydney's homeless men will stay at a shelter for men, but it doesn't open until 6 p.m., leaving many no option but to spend the day outside in extreme temperatures.

"You can't even think in this cold, you know what I mean?" says Gould.

Community Housing Nova Scotia operates the shelter. When reached today by phone, they said nobody was available to answer questions on the weekend

There have been previous occasions that the shelter's hours were extended to 24-hours a day during particularly long and bitter cold snaps.

"I don't even want to be outside, I went and got a coffee and had to get some stuff for supper. I'm pretty cold," says Sydney resident David Cooper.

In much of New Brusnwick, the day began under an extreme cold warning. It was lifted by noon, after temperatures warmed up and winds diminished.

As for Burton Gould and his friends, their plan was to wander around, battling the bone-numbing cold anyway they could.

"We're just gonna go until 6:00 p.m., and hope to God that one of them doesn't get frostbite or something," says Gould.

There is at least one good development from the cold temperatures this week.

Nova Scotia Power says they have restored electricity to the last of the 280,000 customers affected by the big storm on January 4.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Ryan MacDonald.