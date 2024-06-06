French ambassador to Canada marking 80th D-Day anniversary in New Brunswick

The French Ambassador to Canada is in New Brunswick this week to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day and the Battle of Normandy.

Michel Miraillet spoke with CTV Atantic’s Todd Battis from the French consulate in Moncton Wednesday after attending a wreath-laying ceremony at the Dieppe Cenotaph.

He said it was important to attend because the French “have a debt to fill” to Canadians.

“We don’t forget that the success of Juno or Omaha Beach was very closely-linked to (the) sacrifice of those who died in Dieppe (France) in this operation, this raid,” he said. “To have this place called Dieppe close to Moncton, how could I miss it?”

Miraillet had an opportunity to speak to Second World War veterans during Wednesday’s event and said it was “very emotional.”

“This is one more step on the journey I’m travelling now for the past two months where I’m crossing the country from Saskatchewan to Ontario and other places to present the Legion of Honour to those veterans and warriors who fought for the liberation of my country.”

The Legion of Honour was created by Napoleon in 1802 and is the highest French decoration. According to its website, around 2,000 French individuals and 300 foreigners are decorated with it each year.

Miraillet will present the honour to three men on Thursday during the Canadian national D-Day ceremony in Moncton.

Local veteran Russell Kaye is one of several veterans who attended. He told CTV Atlantic during a recent interview he kept his experiences of that day to himself, feeling no one would understand them.

Miraillet said he isn’t surprised that many veterans have had a similar experience.

“When they are more than 104, 103 (years old) and they know that they have to say something about their own experience, as we age we should respect and take (it) into account, because remembrance means something. There’s a message through those celebrations,” he said.

“The message is, we are living in a free country, France or Canada, we have our own values of democracies.”

Miraillet added it is more important than ever to remember the Battle of Normandy as the years go by and more veterans pass away.

“We are running against time to keep those veterans, to bring them back to Normandy,” he said. “There’s one thing we can be sure of, is they will receive the warmest welcome you can imagine. Canadians are appearing at Courseulles-sur-Mer or on Juno Beach and there’s a kind of fraternity – it’s such a nice message.”

The ambassador said taking time to reflect on the Second World War strengthens the link between Canada and France.

“Remembrance means we need to keep in mind that we are not in a comfortable situation and that we need to feed the spirit of defence in both our countries,” he said. “To be Canadian or French, it means you are ready to serve your country and to serve the army and to consider that it’s not only for the others to serve.”

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.