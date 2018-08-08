

CTV Atlantic





More than 25,000 people call Dieppe home. According to the city’s website about 75 per cent of the residents are bilingual, but Denise Pursey isn't one of them.

She’s upset that a pamphlet left at her door was in French only.

“Had it been an English-only pamphlet, I would have had concerns as well,” said Pursey.

The French-only flyer was left at her home by NDP candidate Joyce Richardson.

Pursey believes all election material should be written in both official languages. She says it could be easily avoided by having a different language on each side.

Pursey called the party and said she was emailed this response.

“As per our records, we don’t have you on our mailing list. I would assume maybe you're getting mail from the federal NDP.”

Pursey says that’s not the case.

When contacted, the New Brunswick NDP Party said that no one was available to do an interview or to provide a statement explaining what happened.

Paul D'Astous, the campaign manager for New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservative Party, says each candidate can request material in the language of their choice, usually depending on the language profile of their riding.

“Everything that comes from the central campaign is bilingual,” said D’Astous.

“We have door knockers, we leave them behind, they can either be produced bilingual or in the language choice of the candidate.”

Pursey says in a city like Dieppe, all campaign literature, should be delivered in English and French.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jonathan MacInnis.