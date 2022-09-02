Friday marks 24 years since Swissair Flight 111 crash

Handgun misfires in assassination attempt on Argentina's VP

Judicial and law enforcement authorities were investigating Friday whether a Brazilian citizen who appears to have tried to assassinate Argentina's politically powerful Vice President Cristina Fernandez was a lone gunman or whether he was part of a larger organization.

Yoga sect allegedly exploited women to lure men like Placido Domingo

An Argentina-based yoga group sexually exploited vulnerable women it called 'geishas' to get money and influence from wealthy and powerful men around the world, including opera star Placido Domingo, who knew the organization's leaders for more than two decades, according to interviews with former members and local authorities.

China taps into anti-West resentment to counter UN report

Hours after yet another assessment by outside observers that China's crackdown in its far-west Xinjiang region may constitute crimes against humanity, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stepped up to a podium to go on the offensive.

  • Camosun College moving forward on film studio project

    While the project is still in its early stages, Camosun College says it's moving forward on its plans to build a film studio and education centre at its Interurban campus. The Saanich, B.C., college has long been hoping to build the film studio, with the province providing Camosun with a $150,000 boost last year to help develop a business case for it.

  • 'Not a fair play': Local transportation industry reacts to Uber's push for Victoria

    Uber is once again looking to put rubber on the road and begin operations in Victoria and Kelowna. In December, the BC Passenger Transportation Board (PTB) denied the ride-hailing giant a licence to operate in the two regions saying the board did not think there was enough demand in those markets, and that the taxi industry needed a chance to recover from the pandemic.