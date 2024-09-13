Friday’s Lotto Max draw hits record-breaking $75M jackpot

The Atlantic Lottery Corporation says the Lotto Max jackpot has grown to $75 million for the first time in history.

Lotto Max jackpots are now able to grow as high as $80 million. The previous maximum was $70 million.

The record-breaking Lotto Max draw takes place Friday at about 11:29 p.m. Atlantic time.

Atlantic Lottery says there are also an estimated 12 Maxmillions prizes available for the Friday Lotto Max draw.

A national contest called the Dream Big Event also runs until Oct.21. It gives players extra chances to win cash prizes of up to $1 million with every Lotto Max ticket they buy.

Atlantic Lottery says it is excited about the possibility of meeting a $75-million winner.

“Our team is always eager to meet our winners and celebrate their big wins with them,” said Warren Cable, Atlantic Lottery’s chief marketing officer, in a news release from the corporation.

“We’re very excited that these new Lotto Max initiatives not only give our players more chances to win, but that we may soon get to celebrate a record-breaking Canadian lottery win.”

Atlantic Lottery says Lotto Max players in Atlantic Canada have won nearly $820 million, including seven jackpot wins and 94 Maxmillions, since its launch in 2009.