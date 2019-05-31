Few cared for forests as much as Peter deMarsh.

The Taymouth, N.B., man was on the Ethiopian Airlines jet heading to Nairobi for a conference on family-owned forests March 10, when the plane crashed shortly after takeoff.

Investigations into the crash are still ongoing and the Boeing 737 Max 8 has been grounded in Canada until further notice.

Peter was at the helm of several international and national organizations, including the International Family Forestry Alliance, and the Canadian Federation of Woodlot Owners.

Family, friends and colleagues are still trying to navigate life without Peter.

“That institutional knowledge, that passion and love for the industry, we have lost all of that,” says friend and Executive Director of the N.B. Federation of Woodlot Owners, Susannah Banks.

“First, I’ll think, well, you know I could ask Peter. But then I remember he’s not just away,” says friend Kimberley Douglass. “He always thought before he answered. He took his time in phrasing things and making sure that he was giving a well-rounded answer, not just what might first come to your mind.”

A group of friends and colleagues from across the country wanted to continue Peter’s legacy. They’ve started the Peter deMarsh Memorial Education Award, hoping to raise $100,000 and fund two of Peter’s passions:

“Bursaries for eligible Canadian or international graduate students who are conducting research in a Canadian University on rural community development, woodlot owners’ associations or the role of woodlot owners in helping to solve pressing local, national and international issues relating to equality, opportunity and sustainability.”

“Financial support to give a voice to representatives of grassroots community organizations in Canada and internationally seeking financial support to attend an international conference on developing rural communities through forestry.”

“He would think that the Education Program was a great idea. He would probably say: “Me? Recognizing me?” says Douglass.

“Those are both passions of his, deep passions,” says Banks. “All very much what Peter stood for, what Peter was passionate about, so, very appropriate way to remember Peter.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up. Donations can also be sent to the Canadian Federation of Woodlot Owners or UPA-Développement international.

The funds will help carry on the legacy of a man who lived to protect the environment, and lost his life on a mission to do so.

A memorial service for Peter deMarsh is planned for Saturday in Fredericton.