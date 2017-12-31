

CTV Atlantic





Cold temperatures are affecting New Year’s events across the Maritimes with several late day cancellations for the last day of 2017.

Cape Breton Regional Municipality’s recreation department cancelled live entertainment on the waterfront for Sunday night with temperatures low and wind gusts high in the forecast. Event officials say the wind-chill could potentially be a risk for public safety.

In Eastern Canada several events were too moved inside, but not in Saint John, New Brunswick. The organizer of events at the Market Square, Mary Shots says the show must go on outdoors, but they’re prepared for the cold weather.

“There will be fire pots out and lots of places to get warm,” she says. “There will be snowmobiles cross event stunts, four bands playing until the midnight hour."

New Year’s Eve celebrations went ahead in Charlottetown on Prince Edward Island as well after the city announced outdoor festivities were cancelled because of cold weather Thursday.

Temperatures plummeted to a low of minus 27 with wind-chill, and wind gusting up to a bitter 50 kilometres an hour, but members of the Island Storm basketball team say it took one phone call to arrange a much warmer way to celebrate.

Instead of gathering at nearby Victoria Park for annual New Year's Eve festivities, more than 1,000 people turned out for a free tailgate party before the team played its final game of 2017.

Island Storm vice-president, Brett Poirier says the atmosphere was festive and safe from the evening’s forecasted cold weather.

“You could literally see people running into the building due to the weather outside, so the second they got in, no matter what was happening, I think they were going to be happy,” says Poirier. “It was great, we had bouncy castles for the kids, some storm players, and the mascot was out there, so there was a lot to do.”

Big celebrations were still set to go ahead at Halifax’s Grand Parade as well, while many told CTV News they’ll be vouching to stay indoors to end the year that was.

“I think the original idea was to go to Grand Parade, but I don’t think I’ll be going to Grand Parade, I’ve had my fresh air this morning,” says Halifax resident, David Mercer.

At the Emera Oval people can lace up for public skating on New Year's Eve from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., then again from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Two firework shows are set to take to the skies Sunday night, one at 7 p.m., then another at midnight in Halifax to ring in the New Year.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Marie Adsett and Cami Kepke.