From $36 million in debt to profitability, Cannabis NB looks to expand with 10 private stores
New Brunswick’s cannabis retailer is looking to share its recent success with 10 private retailers hoping to break into the market.
Cannabis NB has had a tumultuous four years since legalization, going from $36 million in debt to paying that off entirely in Feb. 2022, and now adding to the province’s bottom line.
“I'm proud to say we did fully repay that amount of money,” said CEO of both Alcool NB Liquor and Cannabis NB, Lori Stickles.
Stickles was in front of the public accounts committee Wednesday answering MLA’s questions on both crown corporations.
“Cannabis NB is 100 per cent fully contributing all of its profits now back to the province. It’s completely debt free,” she said.
The New Brunswick government announced in March 2021 that it would not sell Cannabis NB, ending over a year of speculation. The province’s private bidding process for the privatization of recreational cannabis started in November 2019.
Now, things are looking up.
Board chair John Correia said Cannabis NB is expecting to “hit another record year,” saying the pandemic did help.
“With the pandemic and the illegal market being closed it did help our business,” he told reporters. “But we also saw the return, a lot of those customers stayed with us, so that's where we're getting a lot of the growth and that's positive.”
On Sept. 6, the crown agency issued a request for proposals, hoping to expand its reach across the province with the help of private retailers.
The tenders are for Blackville, Bouctouche, Caraquet, Chipman, Dalhousie, Grand-Bay Westfield, Hampton, Saint Andrews, Saint-Quentin, and Salisbury.
“The purpose really for those stores is twofold. One, to give private an opportunity to have a store and be part of the retail network of cannabis in the province,” said Stickles. “But two, is to hit those smaller areas of the province that are underserved and allow us to go more head to head with the illicit market and bring to those people in those communities, safe reliable tested product and try to beat down some of the illegal activities that maybe happening in those areas."
They won’t be branded as Cannabis NB, rather stand-alone, private stores, but it will be indicated that they are legally allowed to sell regulated cannabis products.
Proposals for the locations are due by Oct. 5, then Cannabis NB will select the successful retailers.
