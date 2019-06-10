

CTV Atlantic





With the Toronto Raptors just one win away from winning their first NBA championship, fans across the country were gearing up for the game and planning watch parties -- -- including in the world's oldest basketball court in St. Stephen, N.B.

Average ticket prices for Monday's Game 5 in Toronto were $8,000, but there were many block parties being held across the country for loyal fans to view the game.

“We have a whole country behind us, we only have one Canadian team, I mean you have to go for them,” said Weston Reid, a Raptors fan who was waiting to watch the game in downtown Halifax. “This is the biggest game I've ever been a part of.”

For James Purdy, who was born in 1993, this kind of postseason success for a major Canadian pro franchise is something new for him.

“I haven't experienced any sports win in my lifetime,” Purdy said. “I’m so excited for this as you can tell. The Toronto Raptors are going to win tonight. We got this … I am pumped for this.”

In another corner of the Maritimes, basketball fans gathered with the hope that history will be made – in a place where basketball history was already made more than a century ago.

Fans in St. Stephen, N.B., were planning to watch the game at the old St. Stephen YMCA -- where in 1893 a basketball game was played between St. Stephen and Calais, Maine.

“I’ve been a basketball junkie all my life,” said Don Walker. “It's just been fantastic to witness this and, you know, we're talking about watching history on history when we're talking about this floor.”

Hundreds of motorists drive by the brick building every day. Many don't know there's an historic basketball court on the second floor, despite the long-standing basketball tradition in this border town.

“Yeah, this was known as a basketball town,” said St. Stephen Coun. Dave Hyslop. “There was some very good teams come out of here.”

Hyslop says this was a community of basketball fanatics, long before the Raptors recent run and the history of basketball here just reinforces those long standing ties with the sport.

“People still have a hard time, even local people have a hard time, grasping that concept that actually the oldest existing (basketball court) in the world, not just in Canada, in the world.”

The town hopes to transform the site into a basketball museum. But in the meantime, there's a game to watch.

"To watch it in this facility, going back 125 years or more, starting in St. Stephen, one of the first places in the country,” Walker said. “How much better could it be.”

A win for the Raptors would be icing on the cake.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron and Natasha Pace.