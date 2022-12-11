From controversy to Christmas spirit: Sydney Santa parade a success

It was a sight that as recently as a few weeks ago, people thought they wouldn't see. But on a chilly Sunday two weeks from Christmas Day, the Sydney Santa Parade entered Whitney Pier, N.S., as it had for years.

"The parade went well. Blew my expectations out of the water,” said organizer Michael Vickers.

Just one month ago, the parade was dogged with controversy.

After being resurrected from a two-year COVID-19 slumber by members of the Sydney business community, the initial plan was for a shorter route through Sydney alone.

Some people in the Pier felt slighted, and there were allegations of threats on both sides.

In the end, community members came together for a compromise which included passing through Whitney Pier after all.

"It was incredible to see the faces, the happiness,” Vickers said. “I didn't see it, but I was told by some participants that they saw people crying on the side of the street."

The parade came to Sydney too. In fact, it started there, in the city's north end, before a pretty good crowd.

"Oh, it was great. I had a good time. Lots of nice floats. Lots of happy people around,” said one spectator.

In November, the Christmas controversy drew national attention - and local embarrassment. But by Sunday, those days felt well in the rearview mirror.

"It does feel like a little while ago, but it's good to see everyone get together and make the right decision,” said area resident Mike Bennett.

In the end, things came together in the spirit of the season.

The groundwork for Sunday's smiling faces was laid nearly a month ago, when some Whitney Pier residents and parade organizers joined forces for a new plan.

"It worked out in the end, in a good way. It worked out for all the kids to spread the cheer,” said parade participant John Burke.

Organizers told CTV Atlantic that plans are already in the works to hold a similar parade – in both Sydney and Whitney Pier – again next year.