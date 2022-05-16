From historic sites to backroom bars: Man creates digital city-scape of N.B. capital

Damien Worth creates interactive portraits of places by collecting images and videos and turning them into surreal works of art.

He's been doing it for about a decade, but to complete the quartet of Atlantic provinces, Worth is now working on a digital version of New Brunswick’s capital.

“All the textures in the video game were built out of images of my paintings, so it's a different way for people to navigate and work through my landscape-based paintings,” Worth said.

It looks kind of like a video game, and with good reason. He uses the same 3D modeling program, Unity3D, as video game developers.

He became familiar with the program while attending the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design.

“I was doing kind of landscape-based work at that time, but I was kind of interested in pushing it forward,” he said.

The images in the digitized space come from donations from the public. Worth is now collecting images, videos, and sounds of Fredericton.

"I am hoping for a wide range of images,” said Worth. “It could be very personal, it could be abstract, it could be sites of prominence or something historical to do with Fredericton, or it could just be like a sort of dingy backroom bars, parties, alleyways.”

He hopes the abstract digital work gives pause when people think about their sense of place.

"When you're putting a bunch of peoples’ idea of place it can be very abstract or personal understanding of place.”

We Build and Are Built will be exhibited at the UNB Art Centre in September.

Images can be donated to Damien Worth by email or Instagram.