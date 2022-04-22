From JLo to Meryl Streep, this N.B. barista brews art for the stars

A New Brunswick barista uses coffee as his canvas, creating artistic lattes for some of the world’s biggest celebrities.

It’s been almost 10 years since Brian Leonard landed a restaurant gig — where his love of lattes began.

“I had to learn how to make coffee etc. and I just thought lattes were so cool,” said Leonard. “I just started to draw on them, and draw my friends’ faces and it’s a rabbit hole I just kept going down.”

Recently, his drinkable art has taken Leonard all over the world.

“Home is a small carry-on suitcase now. But I grew up in Fredericton.”

He creates latte art for some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, like Jennifer Lopez, Tiffany Haddish, Courtney Cox and others.

"Meryl Streep looked me in the eye and called me a genius."

Leonard says the positive feedback never gets old.

“If I’ve made someone a latte, I’ll hear about it years later how it meant something to them, so it’s incredible,” he said.

“People are just so happy. That’s what I really feel so lucky about how just my job is really to create these moments of joy.”

A few celebrities remain on his bucket list.

“Celine Dion, I think she would love it. I think it would be so much fun.”