From Nova Scotia to Nashville: Five-year-old guitar player to star in music video

Carson Fullerton, a five-year-old boy from Weston, N.S., is impressing people at home and abroad with his guitar playing skills -- so much so that he’ll be heading to Tennessee next summer to star in a music video tribute to Johnny Cash.

Carson’s mom says he first picked up a guitar when he was just two years old.

“I’ve played music ever since I was a preteen and we’ve always enjoyed the music festivals. It’s just been part of our lifestyle, but he’s just really taken to it,” says Kerri Fullerton. “He’s like a sponge and he just absorbs the words to the songs, he mimics the performers -- it’s amazing.”

Carson can’t read or write yet, but has singing and performing down pat.

“You gotta strum [the guitar] and you have to move your fingers. You could go up, or if the song is down, to your fingers, then you have to play it down,” he says.

Carson performs at local variety shows with some support from his fellow musicians.

“Matt Lunn is a really good friend of ours, he’s a luthier in Kentville with Route 12 Instrument Repair,” says Kerri. “Matt Millet, as well, he’s got a band called Broken Circuit and together they’ve really embraced Carson’s talent and they’ve invited him up on stage to play with them.”

“One time when I took my mandolin out on the stage and everyone just clapped,” says Carson.

One of his latest performances got even more attention than usual.

A video of Carson taking the stage at a Moschelle Community Hall country music night went viral on Facebook with millions of views. It also caught the attention of U.S. musician Brendon Mac Neill, who invited Carson to Nashville next summer.

“We’ve had meeting with his producer and his promoter and his videographer,” says Kerri. “We’re planning on going down next June, 2023, to film for the Man in Black tribute project.”

Carson is excited for all the future holds, especially spending more time on stage.

“He loves to perform, he loves to play the music -- it doesn’t matter if it’s on a social media network or for 10 friends at a birthday party,” says Kerri. “We’re pretty proud -- his dad and I and big brother -- we beam when he’s up on stage.”