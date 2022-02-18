From psychology to the kitchen: Woman sharing a slice of her passion with a vegan twist in Fredericton

Alex Mackie never imagined she would be cooking full-time when she first graduated school for psychology.

But after coming across a lack of vegan choices in one of her favourite foods, Mackie decided to make a change in her life. She began making vegan garlic fingers herself.

"Originally I went to school for psychology. It was my passion at the time, so when I graduated university I got a job in my field," Mackie said.

"At home, I started cooking more and more, and I kind of realized it was my solace, so that led me to wanting to pursue that passion," she said. "So, I ended up resigning from that job."

Mackie left the psychology field behind to chase her passion, first working for a food truck, then making a go of it on her own working out of Chef Rick’s Meals-To-Go kitchen.

"I think that people are surprised in ways because I was so committed to following through with psychology and counselling had always been my dream career, but I've been cooking my whole life. So at the same time, it's well received and people aren't really shocked because it's something that makes me happy," she said.

Now, Mackie owns Cool Cat Pizza – creating vegan pizza from locally sourced products.

"We make them fresh and then vacuum seal them and they go in the refrigerator, so they last about two weeks like that," she said. "And then we can also freeze them, so they last about six months so that way people can stock up if they want to have pizzas in their freezers."

Mackie has been food blogging since 2018 when she became vegan, sharing her experiences experimenting with different crusts and flavours.

"A lot of it is inspired by things that are non-vegan and we try our best to emulate that flavour through seasoning and different textures,” she said.

When it comes to production, she has help from her boyfriend.

"I think anybody should follow their dreams if they have an opportunity to, and if they don't, make an opportunity," Adam Tattersall, Mackie's boyfriend.

Cool Cat Pizzas are available in Fredericton, N.B., and Woodstock, N.B.