From the office to outdoors: New Brunswick man leaves high-stress job to start new business in farming
A New Brunswick man is finding success in his new career after leaving a high-stress job at the beginning of the pandemic.
For five years prior to the pandemic hitting, Jonathan English was operating a non-profit, working with prisoners.
"It was a tough job,” English said.
“There's a lot of emotional challenges with that and there's a lot of challenges with the work, it was great work, it was a great experience but I kind of burnt out after five years,” he said.
On Friday, English opened his first farm stand in Tripp Settlement, N.B., called Broad Meadow Farm – a big step for his growing business.
"So, we decided, 'Hey lets make the most of our situation and start going back to our roots of agriculture and start growing and raising food here,'” English said.
“We are helping supply good, healthy, local food to New Brunswick communities,” he said.
Residents are excited about the addition of the farm stand to the rural community.
"With the price of gas right now, this is really perfect to be able to pop up and get some fresh eggs, some veg, and some baked goods, so we're pretty tickled,” said Lana Brideau, who stopped by the farm stand Friday.
Food security is important to English, who says less than 10 per cent of the province’s produce is grown locally.
"I just love fresh produce and so do my kids, so we decided to stop out,” Whitney Brewer said as she picked out her produce.
“It's fabulous. You don't have to drive all the way into town, especially with gas prices, it makes it that much easier for us,” Brewer said.
English recently purchased farmland in Burtts Corner, N.B., and hopes to expand his farm even further to provide more New Brunswickers with locally grown foods.
"We're hoping to have a farm stand down at the second farm in Burtts Corner some day,” English said.
“My dream is to create something for the community where you can produce food right in the field, see it produced, come and get your vegetables, your baked goods, your meats,” he said.
Broad Meadow farm stand works on the honour system, and so far, has been operating without a hitch.
