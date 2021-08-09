FREDERICTON -- The hit musical Come From Away originally debuted on broadway in 2017 and is now poised to hit the small screen.

The musical is coming to Apple TV Plus’ streaming service on Sept. 10 and the man that many call Fredericton's Broadway star, Tony LePage, is taking on several roles.

"For them to be able to see this thing that I've been doing because they know about it, they google all of it but it's really nice for them to be able to be able to check it out,” said Tony LePage, an actor in the musical.

"Not everybody can get to New York and there are multiple productions all over the world, there's Australia, there's the UK, there's Toronto but I'm in the one in New York and so, they're like, 'I've seen the show but you weren't in it,'” he said.

The production - centering on Newfoundland's story of 9/11 - was the first show back on broadway following the COVID-19 pandemic shut down.

"It was wild actually. First off, a lot of us hadn't even seen each other in a year and two months or something so, that was immediately, 'Oh, my friends.' This euphoria of getting together with everyone again," LePage said.

LePage says he's excited about how accessible streaming makes the production, of which he is so proud.

"That feeling of the comradery and kindness and just the positivity that people feel, I love that it's going to be so accessible to so, so many people,” he said.

LePage, who weathered out the pandemic in New Brunswick, is ready to head back to broadway in September.

"The ovation that happened when we walked out on to the was something that nobody in the audience or on stage will ever forget."

On Sept. 10, LePage will take part in a live concert version of the show at Lincoln Memorial in Washington for the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

"My whole thing with come from away is I want as many people in the world to see this show as possible,” said LePage.