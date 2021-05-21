HOPEWELL CAPE , N.B. -- Hopewell Rocks Provincial Park opened for the season on Friday but this year, lucky visitors will have one extra attraction to check out besides the usual sights and sounds of the wind and waves.

"We’ve gone from seeing tiny little eggs under mom to seeing three beautiful chicks that are just growing," said Kevin Snair of Hopewell Rocks Provincial Park.

A pair of peregrine falcons have called the park home for the last 13 years, but just nine days ago, they added to their family tree.

"The young one was not this white fluffy thing that I was expecting," Snair said. "He was kind of wet and kind of less pretty? I don’t want to hurt his feelings, but he wasn’t a pretty chick!"

Like most newborns of any species, the hatchlings eat a lot even doubling their weight in the first six days alone.

Snair, who is the park's public relations and marketing co-ordinator, says feeding time is quite an impressive sight if you’re lucky enough to catch it.

"He’ll come flying in with this blue jay in his talons, and hell be screaming at the top of his lungs "caw, caw, caw," telling her, 'I’ve got food, come get it,'" Snair said. "So, she hops off the nest, flies out to him and in mid-air, she will fly, turn upside down, grab the food from dad, right herself, and then come in and land and start feeding the babies."

Andrew Johnston and his family drove in from Moncton to explore the park and were pleasantly surprised by its newest residents.

"We were greeted by a bird who happened to have some babies and it was a really neat experience to get to see them," Johnston said.

Snair encourages anyone who can make the trip to the park to do so in the next few weeks.

"For a lot of people, this might be the only time in their lifetime that they’re going to see a peregrine falcon in the wild like this," Snair said.

Visitors hoping to spot the growing family have roughly 30 days before the babies leave the nest and fly off on their own adventures.