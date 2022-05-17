From Zambonis to scoreboards: N.S. spends $1M on rink upgrades, repairs

A rink in Whitney Pier, N.S. (CTV file image) A rink in Whitney Pier, N.S. (CTV file image)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island