    • Frost Advisories continue for a second night in New Brunswick

    Frost on a leaf. (Richard Fletcher/Pexels) Frost on a leaf. (Richard Fletcher/Pexels)
    There is a risk of patchy frost in northwestern New Brunswick overnight into early Thursday morning.

    The same areas of Madawaska, Restigouche, Victoria, and Carleton counties, as well as the Mount Carleton – Renous Highway area, remain under a Frost Advisory issued by Environment Canada.

    Areas sitting in lower terrain in that part of New Brunswick could have temperatures fall into a range of 1 to 5 degrees by early Thursday morning. Edmundston cooled to a temperature of 3.6 degrees Celsius early Wednesday morning.

    Climatologically it is not unusual for this part of the Maritimes to experience a frost in early September. The remainder of the Maritimes is more typically at risk of frost late September into early October.

    Average dates of first frost in the Maritimes based on data from 1981 to 2010.

    Average dates of first frost in the Maritimes based on data from 1981 to 2010.

    Environment Canada warns that frost may damage some crops so residents may want to take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

