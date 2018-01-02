

CTV Atlantic





A fuel leak prompted a section of the emergency room at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton to be shut down Monday evening.

An ambulance started leaking fuel in the bay of the ER around 11:30 p.m. The Fredericton Fire Department says 30 to 40 litres of gasoline spilled out of the vehicle.

Patients were moved to another area of the hospital for about an hour and a half as the spill was contained.

Operations are back to normal.