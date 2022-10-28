Fuel prices jump in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island

Drivers are paying more for fuel Friday in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

The price of gasoline is up 5.2 cents in Nova Scotia’s Zone 1, bringing the pump price to a minimum of 176.3 cents per litre (CPL). The price of diesel rose 1.5 cents to a minimum of 226.2 CPL.

Motorists in Cape Breton are paying the most for gas and diesel in the province, at minimums of 178.3 CPL and 230.5 CPL, respectively.

On Prince Edward Island, the price of gas went up 4.6 cents, to a new minimum of 184.2 CPL.

Diesel prices did not change on the P.E.I.; they remain at a minimum price of 243.2 CPL.

Fuel prices changed in New Brunswick Thursday. The cost of gas rose 1.2 cents, to a maximum of 177.2 CPL. Diesel prices went down by half a cent to a maximum of 234.4 CPL.