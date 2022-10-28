Fuel prices jump in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island

A motorist fuels up a vehicle at a Shell gas station in Vancouver, on Saturday, October 1, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) A motorist fuels up a vehicle at a Shell gas station in Vancouver, on Saturday, October 1, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island