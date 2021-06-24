HALIFAX -- People travelling from New Brunswick to Nova Scotia are no longer required to isolate if they've had two doses of COVID-19 vaccine – and the second dose was at least 14 days ago.

"We are removing the requirement to quarantine upon entry until having a negative test for anyone who is fully vaccinated with two doses," Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang said during a news conference on Thursday afternoon. "That means new Brunswickers who are fully vaccinated and have at least 14 days after their second dose before entering Nova Scotia are welcome here with no restrictions and that starts today."

Strang said this change will also apply to the rest of Canada, when Nova Scotia opens it borders next Wednesday.

"This slight change aligns us closely with the recently announced federal government requirements for Canadians who are who are abroad and returning to Canada as of July 6," Strang said.

According to the province, those travelling from outside of Atlantic Canada will have to complete the Nova Scotia Safe Check-in form, upload their proof of vaccination electronically and be prepared to show it, if asked by border officials.

Nova Scotia Public Health also said in a news release on Thursday that it will open its border to people travelling from New Brunswick without restrictions starting next Wednesday at 8 a.m. There will be no requirements to self-isolate or complete the Nova Scotia Safe Check-in.

"Public health has asked us for a little more time to boost our coverage of second doses while watching the epidemiology before modified restrictions are removed on travel from New Brunswick," said Premier Iain Rankin. "We know that it is difficult to wait an additional week -- now six days -- but the end of this pandemic is in sight, and we need to remain cautious with our reopening plan."