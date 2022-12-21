Funding announced for 47 new affordable, accessible residential units in Saint John

A funding announcement in the amount of $16 million will help with the creation of 47 new residential units in Saint John, N.B.

Construction on the six-storey apartment building, located at 7 Wellington Row, is currently underway.

The building will feature 47 residential units, including half of the homes with rents geared to income for non-elderly singles and persons with disabilities.

A news release from the City of Saint John says three of the one-bedroom units will be fully accessible and the entire building is designed to the universal design standard, including common areas and apartment suites.

“Saint John, like many communities across the country, is facing a housing crisis. All levels of government must work together to create solutions for this challenge," said Saint John Mayor Donna Noade Reardon in the news release.

"The Wellington aligns with Saint John's Affordable Housing Action Plan by providing both affordable and market rate housing. It will be built to international Passive House energy standards and will be one of the most sustainable buildings in Eastern Canada."

Combined funding for the project is as follows:

$11.5 million from the federal government through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund

$960,000 from the provincial government through Affordable Rental Housing Program and approximately $2.85 million over 20 years in rent supplement funding

$471,984 from the City of Saint John through the Construction Challenges and Building Permit Grant and the Residential Density Grant

$150,000 from Rotary Senior Citizens Ltd.

The site for the new units is located in the city's downtown core, with close proximity to many amenities, including transit, grocery stores, community centres, health services and more.

The province says part-time, on-site support will be available for those with intellectual disabilities through L’Arche Saint John. The main level of the development will also include office and restaurant space.

“Housing issues are a priority for the provincial government. That is why we are pleased to support various projects and initiatives to help provide more housing options to New Brunswickers, from single individuals to families and seniors,” said Dorothy Shephard, the minister of Social Development.

The Wellington will be one of the first apartment complexes constructed to the Passive House design standard in Atlantic Canada. It will significantly reduce the building's ecological footprint and require little energy for heating and cooling.

Construction is expected to be complete in spring 2023.