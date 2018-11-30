

THE CANADIAN PRESS





ACACIAVILLE, N.S. -- Funding of $5.5-million has been announced for a new community centre serving three historic black communities in southwestern Nova Scotia.

Tony Ince, the minister of African Nova Scotian Affairs, says the Jordantown-Acaciaville-Conway Betterment Association Community Centre in Digby County will celebrate the life and heritage of African Nova Scotians and serve as a gathering place for families.

The province is contributing $3.7 million, with the remainder coming from the federal government, the Municipality of the District of Digby, and the Town of Digby.

Ince says the new centre will offer educational, recreational, and cultural programing.

The 14,000 square feet of space will feature designated areas for a pre-school, youth and adult learning, as well as cultural and recreational programming.

Ownership of the 19-acre parcel of land for the centre was transferred by the province to the association last July.

"This is a great day for the Jordantown-Acaciaville-Conway African Nova Scotia community," said Kerry Johnson, president of Jordantown-Acaciaville-Conway Betterment Association. "Our centre of excellence will represent respect, diversity and inclusion for the Digby County area."