Funding approved for 14 new affordable housing units in Fredericton

The four housing projects will assist people experiencing homelessness and those with disabilities. (PHOTO: Government of New Brunswick) The four housing projects will assist people experiencing homelessness and those with disabilities. (PHOTO: Government of New Brunswick)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin won't attend upcoming G-20 summit in Bali

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia next week, an Indonesian government official said Thursday, avoiding a possible confrontation with the United States and its allies over his war in Ukraine.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island